Sister Dede Byrne to Newsmax: Texas 'Shining Star State' for Abortion Law

Hailing the Supreme Court decision declining to block Texas' six-week abortion ban, Sister Deirdre "Dede" Byrne on Newsmax called Texas "the shining star state."

"It's no longer the Lone Star State; it's the shining star state," Byrne, a prominent anti-abortion Catholic voice, said Thursday on "Spicer & Co." "Thank them for their work in supporting the unborn, because it's a human being at the moment of conception. There's no if, ands or buts. That's what science says."

The abortion debate has made a "battleground of the womb," she told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"The battleground is the womb, and the war is a bloodshed," she said. "And we have to just continue to pray hard that hearts will be changed. ...

"The legislation has done a beautiful job in Texas, but it's ultimately in changing hearts. So we have to pray. We pray every day for our president. We pray for the country to change hearts."

Byrne praised the lives of the unborn babies that have already been saved by the ban on abortion after six weeks.

"We should be able to see that fairly clearly that this is a time to celebrate," she said. "So many lives that are going to be saved through this."

The heartbeat showing up on ultrasounds has been "a game-changer" for the rights of the unborn, she added.

"Since there's two hearts, there's you know, four eyes, there's four arms; it's two separate people," she said. "So when the president said that this is an attack on women's rights. I think it's actually a beautiful support because there's 50% of the babies in the womb are women."

The ultrasounds have opened mothers' and fathers' eyes to the life growing in the womb, she concluded, saying she has seen abortion-seekers "change their mind because they saw a heartbeat, and they actually realized it is a human being."

