×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: silicon valleybank | monica de la cruz | banks

Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: House Should Investigate Bank Collapses

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Monday, 13 March 2023 07:04 PM EDT

Over the weekend, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, offered a message of stability regarding the country's financial security, saying that despite the respective collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, he had "confidence in our financial regulators and the protections already in place to ensure the safety and soundness of our financial system."

On Monday afternoon, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, a member of the financial services committee, echoed McHenry's market-driven sentiment by telling Newsmax that the American people should know "our banking is safe."

Chairman McHenry "has a lot of great experience and understands this situation very well," said De La Cruz, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

De La Cruz might be optimistic about America's financial outlook, but as a safety measure, she also mimicked a popular line from former President Ronald Reagan, as in "trust ... but verify."

As such, De La Cruz maintains the Republican-led Congress needs to conduct investigative oversight into how Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, seemingly without any major warning signs given to the public.

"Here's the deal: I'm a small business owner, and I know firsthand how important our banks are to our local communities," said De La Cruz.

"The [Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation] is not a bailout system. It's an insurance," noted De La Cruz, while adding the federal assistance being provided to Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank was "not a bailout ... it just means the FDIC is in use."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
On Monday afternoon, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, a member of the financial services committee, echoed Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. market-driven sentiment this weekend telling Newsmax, that the American people should know "our banking is safe."
silicon valleybank, monica de la cruz, banks
307
2023-04-13
Monday, 13 March 2023 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved