×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: silicon valley bank | collapse | woke policies | banking crisis

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: SVB's 'Woke' Actions 'Disturbing'

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 03:35 PM EDT

Former San Francisco prosecuting attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax that Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed last week before garnering government assistance, relied on "woke" initiatives for its core business strategies.

The SVB board members were "obviously more interested in politically weaponizing their bank to their own personal viewpoints and ideology," Guilfoyle told Newsmax Thursday afternoon on "John Bachman Now."

Guilfoyle continued: "And it just goes to show you ... just like [former] President [Donald] Trump said, 'Go woke, go broke.'" 

As the national finance chair of Make America Great Again 2024, Guilfoyle said SVB's board of directors had a fiduciary responsibility to their investors and customers.

Yet they seemingly were more concerned about investing big money into elaborate company commercials that focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, or reportedly floating $73 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The other projects had the appearance of being "way too close for comfort," said Guilfoyle, adding the revelations from earlier this week regarding SVB are "disturbing" and "should be investigated."

Guilfoyle then painted this picture for Newsmax viewers: "Can you imagine if you had your life savings" in this bank? The American people rely on banks "for their retirement and kids' college funds," she added.

"Do your research," Guilfoyle said, "and invest your money into places that support your beliefs and that you can trust."

These other banks shouldn't be "taking your money to fund their personal agenda," added Guilfoyle. 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former San Francisco prosecuting attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax that Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed last week before garnering government assistance, relied on "woke" initiatives for its core business strategies.
silicon valley bank, collapse, woke policies, banking crisis
287
2023-35-16
Thursday, 16 March 2023 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved