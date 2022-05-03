Siggy Flicker to Newsmax: Many Stars Hide That They Are Trump Fans

The vast majority of Hollywood stars are quiet Trump supporters, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker told Newsmax on Monday.

"Almost 80% of Hollywood are closet-Trump supporters," Flicker said on Newsmax's "Stinchfield." telling host Grant Stinchfield that people have "good reason" to not be vocal about their Trump support. "They're afraid of losing their jobs, losing their paychecks. If they can't bring home the money, they lose their sponsorship. They can't pay their mortgage. They can't put food on the table."

However, Flicker added that her life "turned out for the better" after coming out in support of Trump and resigning from the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Stinchfield asked Flicker about her experiences being on television and with producers asking her to only say that she was for President Biden, even though it would mean Flicker would have to "throw your morals away and take the paycheck."

Flicker elaborated on her experiences on the show, saying that "everybody was really nice to me because, at that time, President Trump was not president. In 2016, when I voted Republican for the first time for the greatest president in the history of America, Donald John Trump, everything turned for me, and I was bullied and harassed in the editing room, which is why I resigned."

Flicker added that scenes are heavily edited for these shows and producers can create any narrative they want, so "if you're a fan of Trump and you're a conservative who loves America proudly, you will not get a great edit in the editing room, and that is a fact."

"They're not interested in making anything fair and balanced," Flicker said. "I left the show six years later, and they're still talking about me on the show… it all works in my benefit, because I keep on getting asked to be on all these shows and to support the greatest president, Donald John Trump."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here