Shosh Bedrosian to Newsmax: Hostage Return a 'Historic Moment'

Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, described Monday's return of Israeli hostages as a "historic moment."

She spelled out Israel's expectations for the next phase of its agreement with Hamas.

"All 20 of our hostages are now back home," Bedrosian said on Newsmax's "National Report" on Monday.

The release came just as President Donald Trump landed in Israel and addressed the Knesset, calling this "the start of a grand Concord and lasting harmony" for the region, a moment Bedrosian said underscored the depth of U.S.-Israeli coordination.

When asked about the next steps, Bedrosian affirmed that Israel's war aims remain focused on a demilitarized Gaza and the dismantling of Hamas' rule.

She said that Israel expects Hamas to hand over not only the living hostages, but also the remains of 28 deceased captives, though she acknowledged early reports that only four remains might be returned initially.

"We are preparing to receive some remains; so far it seems four could be coming out," she said. "But under this agreement, the 20 living and 28 remains all come out — and if Hamas fails, there's an international task force to help locate those who remain inside Gaza."

Bedrosian accused Hamas of murdering many hostages on the day of capture two years ago or during captivity and said the return of remains is essential for families to properly mourn under Jewish law.

She also pointed to the symbolic timing: The hostages were freed just minutes before Trump's arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, reinforcing the narrative of a coordinated diplomatic breakthrough.

