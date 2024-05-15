Shirley, Clark to Newsmax: Trump, Biden Debates 'Vitally Important'

Presidential historian Craig Shirley, on Newsmax Wednesday, emphasized the importance of the upcoming debates between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, highlighting their historical significance in shaping election outcomes.

Shirley, renowned for his work on President Ronald Reagan, stressed while appearing on "American Agenda" the pivotal role debates have played in past elections.

He stated that debates are "vitally important. They'll be just as important as it has been in the past."

He said debates have influenced election results, such as John F. Kennedy's victory after winning the Richard Nixon debate and Ronald Reagan's iconic, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" moment against Jimmy Carter, where Reagan went on to win one week later.

Clark Judge, the founder and managing director of the White House Writers Group, echoed concerns about Biden's performance, noting Biden’s recent struggles with scripted delivery. "He won't be speaking off the cuff; he'll be heavily rehearsed, but he's got a high hill to climb given his recent performances," Judge remarked.

Despite the potential advantages in the debate setup, Shirley anticipated Trump's aggressive stance, which could significantly impact the dynamics of the debates. He cited ample material that Trump could use to challenge Biden's record, setting the stage for potentially intense exchanges.

"I think Donald Trump's gonna be on the attack the whole time, and because [there’s] so much of Biden's record to attack from the border to inflation to the wars to everything else, there's a lot of meat there for the platter," he said.

The agreement for debates comes after months of ambiguity, with both candidates swiftly agreeing to engagements tentatively set for June 27 and September 10, reported Politico. Trump's campaign accepted CNN and ABC invitations, with Biden agreeing to both forums.

However, while both major-party candidates have accepted the proposal for the debates, it has been criticized for excluding participation from independent or third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy has said this exclusion undermines the democratic process and limits the diversity of perspectives in the debates.

In a post on X, Kennedy said Biden and Trump "are trying to exclude me from their debate."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com