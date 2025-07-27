Sheriff Roy Boyd to Newsmax: Cartels Shifting Methods With Trump in Office

Drug cartels south of the U.S. border will keep coming up with new paths to get their contraband where they want it to go, including now with unmanned semi-submersible watercraft to circumvent the Trump administration's efforts to keep them out, Sheriff Roy Boyd of Goliad County, Texas, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"You have to look at the cartels like water," said Boyd on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "They're always going to come up with a new path to get where they need to go. And so with these new unmanned semi-submersibles that they have, they have the capacity to bring folks to the Gulf of America. We've seen that through some of our investigations, thanks to the efforts of the men and women of Border Patrol, sealing off the river and the land border."

The cartels have also moved to bringing people through the Gulf and into the United States in areas like Florida and Alabama, he added.

The cartels also were able to bring in advanced technology while President Joe Biden was in office, including using drones to drop off drugs.

"We were having over 10,000 drone incursions from the cartel every month while the Biden administration was in office, so they've been investing in technology heavily in order to ensure their profit margin is kept," Boyd said.

Now, with the Trump administration deploying the Department of Defense to take control of the skies, drone incursions are reducing greatly, said Boyd.

"I think the administration is taking the necessary steps to secure us from those technological threats, but we're going to have to keep advancing because this is asymmetrical," he said. "Warfare is what it is, and it always has been. But we finally have a president who understands asymmetrical warfare, and we're no longer going to conduct our operations in a linear fashion."

The sheriff said he was briefed by the Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley recently and learned that in one three-month period, in the Rio Grande Valley alone, "they had over 35,000 incursions into the state of Texas."

Some of those drones, he added, can bring in loads of up to 500 kilos, or 1,200 pounds.

"We've seen footage of these drones dropping off packages of drugs in the state of Texas over the last four years," Boyd said.

And with the 1,200 miles of border, the cartels don't always take direct routes, including flying out over the Gulf and dropping back in to leave drugs on the Padre Island National Seashore, "where there's almost nobody down there during the day," said Boyd.

