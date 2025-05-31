Sheriff Clarke to Newsmax: 'Help Is on the Way' to Capture More Illegals

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke told Newsmax a Trump administration goal of arresting 3,000 illegal immigrants daily is a big order, but "help is on the way."

Sheriff Clarke told "Saturday Report" that goals always need a support plan. "It's OK to say 3,000 arrests per day, but then you have to go to the people who are carrying this out and ask them, what do you need in order to reach this goal?"

And then the logical step, he said, is to provide what’s needed. "And you have to give them the resources, you know, required resources to be able to do that."

Clarke said he is confident the Trump administration will get it done. "I don't know that they have this now. I know that help is on the way. They're gonna ship some of these IRS agents over to illegal immigration operations."

That process, he said, also includes the need for training agents on specific immigration enforcement laws and policies. "They gotta be trained. It's gonna take some time."

Federal law enforcement, he said, always works best with the full cooperation of state and local officers. But in today’s environment, that can't be expected. "It would really help if they had the assistance of local law enforcement. Many of these cities and departments are reluctant to do so. So we'll see how this goes."

The Department of Homeland Security just released a list of cities and counties across the nation that it is targeting for non-compliance with federal agents on immigration enforcement. Some are officially declared as sanctuaries for illegals, while others have either interfered with federal enforcement or failed to assist federal agents.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com