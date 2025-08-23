Sheriff Clarke to Newsmax: 'Cut Off Aid' to Sanctuary Cities

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke told Newsmax the Trump administration should "cut off aid" to sanctuary cities to stop their support of illegal immigration.

Clarke told Saturday Report that threats of control measures from the administration haven't turned the tide. "That needs to be followed up with action now," he said. "Flood these sanctuary cities with ICE agents. Conduct these raids. Do anything you can financially. Cut off aid to these cities."

Clarke said it is obvious at this point that state and local leaders and even judges who support illegal immigration must be stopped. And it always hurts, he added, when you stop the checks.

"Budgets for cities and states, a significant portion of their budget depends on federal funding. And so when you cut that off, you strangle their budgets. And eventually, I think they're going to have to get in the line," he said.

The effect might take a while Clarke said, "Maybe not today, but eventually they will. So keep the pressure on."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is in the forefront of the battle with the Trump administration over sanctuary cities and support for illegal aliens. Her defiance goes back to the start of Trump's second term in the White House and his efforts to control illegal immigration. Wu continues to challenge the administration.

A federal judge on Friday expanded an earlier injunction that blocked an administration order to stop federal funding going to sanctuary cities. There's no word yet if an appeal has been filed. The earlier injunction has been challenged by the Department of Justice.

Former Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb said it's an agenda-driven process in support of illegal immigration. "They're not following the law. U.S. Title 8, (section)1324 says you cannot conceal, harbor or shield people, you know, to be in this country illegally."

Lamb said it's just a deflection to accuse someone else of doing what you are doing. "And that is exactly what she's (Mayor Wu) doing. She talks that this administration doesn't understand the law. Clearly, this mayor doesn't understand the law."

