Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Bill Would Strip Citizenship From Terror Supporters

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that her "No Mercy for Terrorists Act" would allow the Department of Homeland Security to strip a person of U.S. citizenship for supporting terrorists.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Biggs said the legislation is aimed at closing dangerous loopholes in the law following recent violent incidents, including a deadly attack tied to a suspect with prior terrorism-related convictions.

"The No Mercy for Terrorists Act pretty much does just what it says," Biggs told host Marc Lotter. "It's going to impose stiff penalties on those convicted of inflicting harm or supporting terrorist organizations that harm U.S. citizens."

Biggs said she was compelled to introduce the bill after last week's shooting at Old Dominion University, which she argued could have been prevented if tougher penalties had been in place.

She pointed to the suspect's early release from prison as a glaring failure in the system.

"That suspect was released after serving seven of 11 years on good conduct," she said. "It absolutely makes me sick to think that that was preventable. He still should be sitting in jail."

Under the proposal, individuals convicted of supporting terrorist organizations could face significantly harsher sentences, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty in severe cases.

The legislation would also allow DHS to revoke citizenship from naturalized Americans involved in terrorism.

"Naturalized citizenship is a privilege. It is not a right," Biggs said. "You have to abide by our laws."

The proposal comes amid broader Republican efforts to crack down on terrorism and strengthen national security, particularly as concerns grow over both foreign threats and individuals radicalized within the United States.

Federal law already allows for denaturalization in limited cases, but Republicans argue existing statutes do not go far enough to deter or punish terrorism-related activity.

Biggs also took aim at Democrats over the ongoing impasse on funding DHS, blaming them for putting politics ahead of public safety.

"This is dumb and it's dangerous, and it's absolutely on the Democrats," she said, warning that critical personnel, including Transportation Security Administration agents and members of the Coast Guard, are being affected.

"The Democrats are not doing their job," she added. "We need to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

In addition to her legislative push, Biggs expressed strong support for U.S. military efforts abroad, emphasizing the importance of an "America First" approach to national defense and preventing adversaries like Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"I'm so proud of the work that our men and women have done," she said. "We're close to completing this mission, and I hope they all come home safely."

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