Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: 'No Mercy' Bill Would Lock Up Terrorists for Life

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., told Newsmax that she is advancing new legislation aimed at dramatically increasing penalties for terrorism-related crimes.

The move comes as the Senate eyes a possible floor vote next week on President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Biggs, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee and a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, said Thursday on "Bianca Across the Nation" that her newly introduced No Mercy for Terrorists Act seeks to impose tougher federal penalties on individuals who provide material support to terrorist organizations.

The bill would establish stricter sentencing guidelines, including significant mandatory minimums and penalties that could extend up to life imprisonment for those convicted.

The legislation also comes amid heightened concern over domestic security threats, including a recent shooting at Old Dominion University that authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.

Biggs said the measure is designed to close gaps in current laws and prevent early release for offenders tied to terrorism.

"My staff has been working extremely hard on this," she said. "We want to make sure that anyone who commits acts of terror or supports those with[in] terrorist organizations, that they are held accountable and that they don't fall through the loopholes."

She continued, "What this does, it ensures that they will rot in jail to life in prison, potentially even the death sentence. But it's going to hold people accountable for hurting American citizens."

Biggs pointed to the Old Dominion case as an example of what she described as failures in the current system.

"Had this law been in place during the Old Dominion shooting, that individual would have never been out," she said. "I mean, he had only served seven of his 11 years, and he was released on good conduct. It's appalling."

The proposal builds on broader Republican efforts to tighten national security laws, including measures to revoke citizenship or restrict travel for individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses.

With DHS leadership still unsettled and funding disputes ongoing, Biggs said Congress must act quickly.

"We are very vulnerable," she said. "And we can't afford to have any mistakes."

The Senate Homeland Security Committee narrowly voted 8-7 to advance the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to serve as DHS secretary, with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., opposing the move and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., siding with Republicans.

Biggs said that she supports Mullin's nomination to head DHS and urged bipartisan backing.

"I think this is a step forward, and I believe that Sen. Mullin will do a great job," Biggs said. "And I hope my colleagues on the other side will see that as well, and that we can get Homeland Security up and going full force, because right now is no time for playing games.

"It's dangerous for us to be shut down."

Her comments come as lawmakers clash over DHS funding and operations, with Democrats emphasizing support for federal workers such as TSA agents, FEMA personnel, and cybersecurity staff.

Biggs sharply criticized those in Democrat leadership, who she said were dragging their feet. "The hypocrisy is very evident here," she said, "and I think the American people want to see everyone.

"They don't really care which party it is.

"They want us to step up and do the right thing and make sure that we're securing our borders."

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