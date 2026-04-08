Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Iran Understands Trump 'Is Not Playing'

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Iran is likely to honor the newly agreed-upon two-week ceasefire, arguing the regime understands President Donald Trump will enforce his warnings.

"I'm very optimistic, and I was anxiously awaiting yesterday, just kind of listening to see how this played out," Biggs said, adding she was "very happy to hear that the ceasefire was put into place."

She called the agreement "very important" and "a good start," saying it could be a turning point in how adversaries respond to U.S. leadership.

"I think not only does Iran understand that President Trump is not playing, but I think other people are watching," Biggs said.

"I think Russia, I think China, I think everyone is paying attention to what's rolling out right now," she added, stressing the broader geopolitical impact.

Biggs acknowledged skepticism about Tehran's track record but said this situation is fundamentally different from past dealings.

"I don't think they've dealt with President Trump in the past either," she said, pointing to what she described as a history of weak follow-through by previous American administrations.

"You know, prior administrations — it's kind of like we're dealing with children," Biggs continued. "You threaten them, and you never do anything."

Biggs said past presidents would repeatedly warn adversaries — "don't, don't, don't" — but ultimately failed to enforce consequences.

"Never really draw the line in the sand. Never really back what they said," Biggs said.

By contrast, she argued, Trump has established clear credibility that is shaping Iran's behavior in real time.

"President Trump is not like that," Biggs said. "If he says it, you can pretty much count on it."

That credibility, she suggested, is the key reason Iran is likely to keep the ceasefire intact despite its history of broken agreements.

Biggs noted that Tehran is aware of the serious consequences of testing Trump's resolve, including his willingness to take decisive military action if necessary.

As a result, Biggs predicted a sustained period of stability as Iran recalculates its approach under increased pressure.

"So, for at least three years, I think we're going to be in a good place," Biggs said.

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