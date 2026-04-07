Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Trump Faced With Tough Choices on Iran

Rep. Sheri Biggs told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is prepared to make tough decisions to protect Americans as tensions with Iran rise.

She said that while peace is the goal, strength remains essential to securing it.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," the South Carolina Republican and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee addressed concerns about what happens next in the conflict.

Biggs said Americans and the world are watching how Iran and the Trump administration respond in the coming days.

"I don't think war is good," she said. "I would love to see some kind of resolve to this conflict quickly, because I want our men and women to come home safely."

"But unfortunately, I think that, at times, you have to use strength and there is peace through strength, and I think that's what we're seeing right now," Biggs added.

She said decisive leadership from the White House is critical in moments like this.

"There is a cost for hesitation, and President Trump understands that," Biggs said, pointing to what she described as the president's clear-eyed approach to national security.

She added that Trump has already made efforts to communicate with Tehran and de-escalate, even as tensions persist.

"I've seen what I think is encouraging to me, that he has tried to have communication and put an end to this," Biggs said.

Reacting to comments from Senate Republicans warning Iran to take Trump at his word, she said Tehran still has a choice in how the situation unfolds, adding that "the future of Iran is in the people's hands."

Just as Americans expect their leaders to defend the homeland, Biggs said that Iranians must also consider their country's direction.

"Just like, you know, we are responsible for protecting our homeland and we have to make tough choices," she said.

Biggs said she hopes that the Iranian people understand the stakes and the resolve behind Trump's position.

"So, I hope the people in Iran will understand that and know — I mean, the president has done everything that he said, and he's going to follow through with his statements," she said.

The congresswoman said Trump’s priority in protecting U.S. citizens is clear.

"He's going to make sure that America is put first and that we are protecting our homeland," Biggs said.

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