Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Changes Needed For 'Broken' Healthcare

With the deadline for expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies approaching, Rep. Sheri Biggs on Tuesday told Newsmax that the program is "broken" and called for changes she said would lower costs and expand choices.

"Even the Democrats would agree that Obamacare, the system, is broken and it's not working for Americans," the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"I know people in the third district of South Carolina are feeling the squeeze and definitely want to see a change," she added.

Biggs said she wants health policy that prioritizes patients and affordability.

"We want to put Americans first," she said. "We want to make sure that our families have choices and that we can lower the cost and make healthcare affordable and actually work for Americans."

Asked whether Congress could act before a midnight deadline on Wednesday for the expanded ACA marketplace subsidies, Biggs said lawmakers have been "working really hard to make sure that we've got a good plan."

"I think you're going to see a change for sure, and the Americans are going to be happy with the outcome," she said.

Biggs credited President Donald Trump with pushing to bring down costs and prioritize consumers.

"President Trump is trying to make healthcare affordable and make sure that the citizens come first, not the big healthcare insurance companies," she said, adding that reforms should focus on "making sure that our citizens have the care that they need."

She said the changes should apply broadly and not be limited to select groups.

"Well, we are voting to lower healthcare premiums for all Americans, so I think it's going to affect the greater majority," she said.

Biggs also said that any new approach should address rural healthcare access, which she noted is a major concern in districts like hers, including ensuring that providers are supported and that rural hospitals can continue offering long-term care.

