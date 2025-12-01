Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Dems Go to 'Extremes' Due to 'Hate'

Rep. Sheri Biggs warned Monday on Newsmax that Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and fellow Democrats are endangering U.S. service members with political messaging she says is driven by animosity toward President Donald Trump.

In an interview on "Wake Up America Early," the South Carolina Republican accused the so-called "seditious six" of urging troops to second-guess orders based on hypothetical scenarios rather than actual violations of law.

Kelly is currently under Pentagon review for a video in which he and other Democrats tell military personnel to disobey "illegal" directives — though he did not identify any such orders.

"They hate our president so much that they're willing to go to far extremes to prove a point… It's getting very frustrating, and the American people are seeing that," Biggs said, arguing the message sends "wrong information" and creates confusion in the ranks.

Biggs, a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, said the Democrats' video places the military "in a dangerous and horrible position" by suggesting troops may be punished under a future Democrat administration if they follow orders now. She called the tactic reckless and politically motivated.

The congresswoman, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also backed War Secretary Pete Hegseth's consideration of disciplinary action against Kelly, saying anyone urging disobedience without citing unlawful orders should be held accountable.

"This is about protecting the integrity of the chain of command," Biggs said. "Our service members deserve clarity, not political chaos."

