Shahar Azani to Newsmax: Excited, Touched by Return of Hostages

Shahar Azani, former spokesperson for the Israeli consulate in New York, told Newsmax on Friday that he's "excited and extremely touched" that Israel made a deal for Hamas to free dozens of hostages taken during the attacks Oct. 7.

Israel recently announced an agreement to a four-day cease-fire so the country could exchange prisoners for hostages of Hamas.

"I have to tell you that I'm joining so many Israelis and good people around the world who are excited and extremely touched to welcome our hostages and abductees home," Azani said on "National Report." "People who were snatched from their beds on a Saturday morning by a barbaric, inhumane, and morally depraved terrorist organization Hamas. We look forward to giving them a hug."

Azani defended Israel's reaction to the attack, which has come under criticism.

"This is the reason that we have gone into this operation in Gaza, not just to eradicate Hamas but also to create the military conditions to bring them back," he said. "And remember, what is Israel's founding ethos? What is the Jewish founding ethos? He who saves a life saves the world entire."

Azani added: "For us, each life is meaningful, and after having lost so many at the hands of such barbarism, we stand at the forefront of civilization to welcome and celebrate life."