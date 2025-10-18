Shahar Azani to Newsmax: Hamas Showing 'Pure Evil' With Executions

Hamas is showing the world that it is "pure evil" through its series of executions in Gaza, underscoring why Israel will keep pushing until the terrorist organization is out of the region, Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani told Newsmax on Saturday.

"They are pure evil agents of chaos, executing Gazans on the streets, people who may disagree with them," Azani, the founder and principal at Fourth Dimension Strategies and head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Jet Support Services, told "Saturday Report."

"It could be people who just called for democracy in Gaza. It could be people who wanted a better future."

The group's violence underscores why Israel remains committed to enforcing the current ceasefire agreement and ensuring Hamas cannot regain control of the Gaza Strip, Azani said.

"There is no other option — not just for Israel, but for ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who may want a better future," he said.

His comments come after videos surfaced of public executions of Hamas rivals last week, and Azani said the footage shows that "Hamas is intent and eager to prove who they really are."

Azani criticized Western activists and celebrities for remaining silent about the terrorist group's brutality.

"Where are all these Hollywood pundits and actors, people like Susan Sarandon and Javier Bardem, who were demonstrating in favor of Palestinians?" he asked.

"Where are those masses chanting ... for Oct. 7 to happen again? [They are] anti-Israel, they are antisemitic, and they are anti-the United States of America."

Azani added that regional players must take seriously President Donald Trump's warning that Hamas must disarm or face forceful action.

"I see a future in which Israel is again adamant about making sure that Hamas is out," he said.

"The Arab countries understand not just what Israel is intent on doing, but who the president of the United States is and how adamant he is in making sure that the ceasefire that his administration reached will indeed be executed properly.

"He will not be embarrassed on the global stage," Azani said.

He also said U.S. officials should closely monitor pro-Hamas demonstrations in American cities.

"We have to pay close attention," Azani said.

"When I say 'we,' I mean the FBI, the security forces, intelligence forces — because these people who call for Oct. 7 again and again are a danger to our society. They say what they mean, and we should believe them."

Turning to political rhetoric at home, Azani pointed to what he described as alarming support for Hamas among some U.S. candidates.

"Even right here in New York, a mayoral candidate is supporting a terrorist organization unabashedly on public media," he said, referring to Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist.

"We have to wake up."

Foreign policy analyst Walid Phares agreed, saying Hamas' latest crackdown is a calculated effort to reshape its image and maintain control.

"Hamas was about to be defeated," Phares said.

"They're now eliminating the opposition to come back in a different shape and form: trying to infiltrate a future government by wiping out their rivals."

