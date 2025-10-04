WATCH TV LIVE

Shahar Azani to Newsmax: Middle East Deal Shows Trump's Moral Clarity

By    |   Saturday, 04 October 2025 04:54 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's proposed Israel-Hamas peace plan stipulates an immediate ceasefire alongside the unconditional release of all 49 Israeli hostages within 72 hours. According to Al Jazeera, Israel would reciprocate by releasing 250 prisoners serving life sentences as well as 1,700 Palestinians held since Oct. 7, 2023, including women and children.

Former Spokesperson for the Israeli Consulate in New York Shahar Azani told Newsmax on Saturday that the deal is a prime example of "Trump's moral clarity."

"I want to say you're talking about a meaningful day and meaningful few days. What we've seen is President Trump's moral clarity. And I want to attract your attention again to the president's speech at the United Nations. While the irrelevant United Nations was busy with tampering with the president's escalator and teleprompter, the president was razor sharp and clear on what's really significant on the table, which is remembering Oct. 7 and the massacre that happened and releasing the hostages," Azani said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Azani praised the work of adviser Jared Kushner and Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. "We have seen an alliance, not unsimilar from the Abraham Accords of Arab nations standing next to Trump, standing next to Israel and making it clear to vile, savage Hamas that enough is enough for the people of the region, for Israel, for Palestinians, and most of all, for the innocent hostages who are still being kept in the tunnels of Hamas," he added.

