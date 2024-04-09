Shahar Azani to Newsmax: Nixing Netanyahu Doesn't 'Get Rid of the Headache'

There is a false idea circulating within foreign governments that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were only replaced, the Israeli government would be taking a different approach with Hamas, according to former Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani on Newsmax.

Getting rid of Netanyahu does not "get rid of the headache" of Hamas terrorism, Azani told "National Report."

"First of all, there are two different dimensions here: The one is the Netanyahu government vis-à-vis Chuck Schumer and the calls that we hear in Europe and in some places in the U.S. — there is some sort of confusion in governments abroad, thinking that when it comes to Israel's approach, Netanyahu is the problem," Azani said.

"The truth is that it does not matter who would lead Israel at this point in time, whether it's Benjamin Netanyahu or … anyone else. The actions of the Israeli government and the activities taken by the Israel Defense Forces against Hamas and the terrorists in Gaza won't change."

"This is a clear-cut demand of the Israeli people, to remove and annihilate the threat from our southern border," he continued. "No Israeli is going to go back to normalcy, knowing that Hamas is still in existence as a political and military governing entity of the Gaza Strip, and that has no difference who the prime minister is, and that needs to be made very, very clear. Some people out there think that if they only get rid of Netanyahu, they're going to get rid of the headache. That's not true. The only way to move forward is by eradicating Hamas."

Azani also responded to Monday's meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid in Washington, in which the two men discussed the importance of Israel and Hamas resolving their conflict.

"Anything that can be done by anyone to bring about the release of the Israeli hostages held in captivity for over six months is welcome," he said. "I have to tell you that the recent actions of the American administration trying to apply pressure on Israel clearly do not help.

"I mean, when Hamas sees Israel under international pressure, they have the misconception that if they only wait a bit longer than they're going to get what they want, which they won't.

"But, at the end of the day, it means that our hostages … are staying in captivity for additional time, which is unnecessary."

