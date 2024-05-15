WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: shaffer | trump | classified info | debate

Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Trump Adept at Navigating Classified Info

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 09:12 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer appeared on Newsmax Wednesday and suggested that former President Donald Trump is adept at handling classified information, implying he could reference it indirectly without breaching security protocols.

Shaffer asserted on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that Trump effectively navigated classified information, leveraging publicly available knowledge to avoid direct disclosure.

Shaffer hinted at Trump's capability to weave information from open sources into his discourse, allowing him to discuss sensitive matters without explicitly referencing classified material.

"Trump has had access to this stuff; he's had stuff at Mar-a-Lago. I think it's one of the things they're trying to keep from him right now ... Kash Patel and Ambassador [Ric] Grinnell were able to, I think, adequately and substantially provide Trump a lot of information that was going to be used eventually, and I think there's things in the open," he said.

"This is what I actually do as a case officer," Shaffer said. "We have to look at what we're tasked with clandestinely and find what's been said publicly and use that."

The handling of classified information during debates, underscored by the Department of Justice, demands strict adherence to security protocols and legal constraints. Candidates, cautioned by the gravity of inadvertent disclosure, usually exercise vigilance to uphold national security and federal laws.

Shaffer emphasized the importance of refraining from divulging specific details of classified information, advocating for a focus on broader policy discussions during debates.

"So I think Trump is smart enough to weave that tapestry of information where there are classified things he can refer to without referring to them, because he's going to say, Oh, The New York Times said this. So I think Trump's smarter than the average bear, and he'll be able to do that very effective," Shaffer stated.

Regarding security clearances for presidential candidates and their associates, a report by the Congressional Research Service affirmed that the Constitution outlines the eligibility criteria for the presidency, implying no additional prerequisites such as holding a security clearance.

However, campaigns historically initiated the clearance process for advisers, potential nominees, and staff well before Election Day. Generally, pre-election intelligence briefings were reserved for the two major party nominees and their running mates, with few exceptions, The Dispatch reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 15 May 2024 09:12 PM
