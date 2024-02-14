Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Possibility of Terrorist Threat on US Soil

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer voiced apprehensions Wednesday regarding the U.S. government's approach to the new potential national security issue announced today, suggesting a link to Iran during an interview on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"The reason they're being so dodgy about this is because I believe it's an Iranian terrorist threat," Shaffer stated. "Why else would Jake Sullivan be trying to soft-pedal this so readily?"

"I think Iran is trying to make a move here in the United States," he said.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, relayed to congressional members information about the unspecified threat. Turner and the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, highlighted an "urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability" in a letter to members, according to CNN.

Shaffer suggested a pattern of evasion, stating, "Anytime they don't want to talk about something, they try to make it about something else." He emphasized concerns about potential infiltration across the open border and alleged indications of groups affiliated with Iran showing interest in such activities.

Shaffer added, "There are indications that we've had a number of groups showing interest in getting their people, their operatives, across the border. The border is open. The border has been infiltrated over and over."

So, he continued, I think what the senior people in Congress know is that there's a specific, credible threat relating to a group that may be affiliated with Iran. I don't know this, but I just know the patterns, and the pattern meets the way they play this game."

"I do believe that the reason that they're trying to downplay this is because they've decided they wanna give Iran preference, he said.

The Biden administration and national security adviser Jake Sullivan refrained from divulging specifics regarding the threat.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson urged restraint, assuring the public of ongoing efforts to address the situation. "We just want to assure everyone steady hands are at the wheel. We're working on it, and there's no need for alarm," he informed reporters at the Capitol, reported PBS.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com