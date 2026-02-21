Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: There's a 'Fine Line' on Iranian Targets

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer said on Newsmax Saturday that the U.S. military buildup near Iran signals "a show of force" meant to pressure Iran's leadership and its nuclear program while avoiding strikes that could leave the country unstable.

Shaffer said on "Wake Up America Weekend" that the U.S. posture toward Iran is "there to perform a number of very specific tasks," as he described a strategy aimed at Tehran's nuclear work and its senior power centers without pushing Iran into collapse.

When asked what the buildup could mean and what might happen next, Shaffer said, "Some of it has to be focused on the nuclear program," adding, "President Trump said maybe they can keep some small program, basic enrichment of uranium to 3 to 5% … required for peaceful use."

However, he argued Iran's previous levels were far higher, saying, "They were already at 60 to 80%. That's weapons-grade. So there's no doubt they were going for a weapon."

Reuters has reported Washington is building "one of its biggest military deployments in the region since the invasion of Iraq in 2003" as nuclear talks stall.

Shaffer framed the pressure campaign as more than symbolism, saying it is "not just there to look good" and is meant to "perform a number of very specific tasks."

Asked about how far the U.S. could go, Shaffer said, "We believe, and this is where I ought to be a little bit careful, there are about 80 targets that we're looking at relating to what I think is popularly said, 'decapitation.'"

He added, "What we say is essentially disrupting the chain of command to take out those people within the IRGC and the ruling mullahs" in a way that "would essentially open the door or provide more benefit for those who are rising up the rebels, those who are trying to get rid of the Iranian government."

Shaffer said the goal is to "walk a fine line," and he warned against actions that would leave Iranians worse off, saying, "The last thing we want to do is see it fall into being a failed state."

"So we want to do both: help the Iranian people who want to be free, at the same time, don't destroy things that would disadvantage those people once they take power."

CBS News has reported tracking "more than 50" U.S. aircraft moving toward the Middle East over eight hours and described "hundreds of aircraft movements" in recent days toward the region.

