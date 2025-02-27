Shaffer to Newsmax: Trump Won't Invest in Failure

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump has shown that he will not “continue to invest in failure" after firing Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. On Wednesday, he suggested that “every single” general involved in the disastrous withdrawal of Afghanistan in 2021 should be fired.

Trump has nominated retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine to be the next chair. Shaffer said so many recent generals “have been promoted based on failure.”

“There are officers who are available, who are not woke, who are able to actually do those hard things of leading men, leading women, leading the consortium into success. That's what Pete is going to do,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined the conversation and said America “lost our way in raising generals years, maybe decades before this all came out.”

“But we need to not raise politicians and think tankers who are good at cocktail parties. We need to raise strategists. We need to raise those who are steeped in history, macroeconomics and acute understanding of the battlefield,” Holt added.

