Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Europe Must Put Up or Shut Up

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer delivered a blunt warning on Newsmax Thursday, arguing that European allies lack the military capability and political will to confront Russia.

He said they must either commit real resources to Ukraine’s defense or stop relying on the United States to carry the burden.

Shaffer sharply criticized European military readiness during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," dismissing NATO warnings about Russia as empty rhetoric unless backed by concrete action and spending.

His remarks came in response to comments by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who warned this week that European alliance members could be "Russia’s next target" if they fail to significantly increase defense spending and preparedness.

Rutte spoke at the Munich Security Conference as European leaders debated security guarantees for Ukraine amid sustained U.S. pressure for greater burden-sharing.

"So let me speak bluntly on this," he said. "If Mississippi ever wanted to take over Europe, its National Guard has an opportunity to take over all of Germany and France and make it part of Mississippi.

"That's how bad they are right now. And no, I'm not dissing the National Guard in Mississippi. I'm saying that's how bad the Europeans are,"

Shaffer argued that Rutte’s warnings reflect longstanding deficiencies in European defense capabilities rather than a sudden shift in the security environment.

"There's no there-there for the Europeans," he said. "Europeans keep talking big about wanting to defend Ukraine.

"Go do it. You put your money and your resources into it. You go do it. Otherwise, we're out."

Rutte, speaking in Berlin, urged NATO members to prepare for a more dangerous era, saying the continent faces threats comparable to those endured by earlier generations.

"We need to be ready because conflicts … are no longer fought at arm’s length. Conflict is at our door," Rutte said. "Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured."

The NATO chief’s comments were delivered as discussions continued over a potential peace framework to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

European governments remain divided over long-term military aid commitments, while U.S. officials have increasingly pressed allies to meet and exceed NATO defense spending targets.

