Lt. Col. Shaffer to Newsmax: No One-Size-Fits All Solution on Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines mandates have become a political issue, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution to getting shots in Americans' arms, retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, the president of the London Center for Policy Research, told Newsmax Monday.

"We just had Dr. Steve Hatfill, our on-staff neurologist within the London Center, a senior fellow, do a fact sheet, pointing out all of the specific issues that are essentially challenges to anybody or everybody being vaccinated," Shaffer said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"One size does not fit all. It's science. So the question becomes, why has this become a political issue? It is a scientific issue, not a political issue."

His comments were made in connection to last week's announcement from Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who said he will not get vaccinated and go without pay. He also said the union will take Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration to court if it tries to enforce vaccine mandates for the city's police officers.

"I have friends who have survived cancer who are now in the process of being fired from three-letter agencies simply because their medical professionals said it is not good for you to take the vaccine," said Shaffer.

"I have other friends who have been infected with COVID who survived. Their antibodies are three times greater than any inoculation will ever give them. They, too, are in the category of being forced out."

Some expert virologists call mandates a bad idea, said Shaffer, adding that he doesn't know why there is a "Stalinist push" for people to get their shots, particularly if medical conditions don't justify them.

He did, though, say that if people choose to be vaccinated, they should, particularly if they are first responders like his son, a fireman in Arlington County, Va.

'He's been inoculated," said Shaffer. "He interfaces with the public every day...the last thing you want is a government, a Federal government especially, contradicting itself because one of the things you just point out is that, uh you don't trust leaders who don't tell the truth."

Shaffer also on Monday commented on the rulings in the case of U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was reprimanded and ordered to forfeit $5,000 last week after pleading guilty to several criminal charges in connection to videos he had put online criticizing the actions ending the war in Afghanistan.

Shaffer testified on the stand there was "no difference" between what Scheller did and comments made by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley to the media, as they both had their point of view.

"The prosecutors immediately objected to my answer," he said. "Surprise surprise, but it's true, and I think that's one of the things we try to illustrate as Stuart was much more justified regarding his observations because as a failure in Afghanistan,...I hope [he] becomes an advocate for other officers who might be in a similar situation."

