Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Biden's Gaza Aid Pier 'Political Posturing'

Retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, during an appearance on Newsmax on Friday, criticized President Joe Biden's newly announced strategy for delivering aid to Gaza through a pier, which he revealed during his State of the Union address Thursday.

While appearing on the "The Chris Salcedo Show," Shaffer said, "This whole thing about the pier: It's insane."

"We have immense resources to deliver massive amounts of aid rapidly," he added. "You don't need a pier to do it."

Shaffer, president of Project Sentinel, speculated about the possible lack of Israeli cooperation in aid delivery, which led to the decision to build a pier.

"You need the Israelis to cooperate, which I have a feeling they're not doing that here, and that's what makes such a travesty," he said.

Shaffer accused Biden of using the situation for political gain, stating, "This is nothing about trying to actually help the people. This is [Biden] trying to posture himself."

"He's trying to make a political statement. This is all about Michigan. This is all about Minnesota," he added.

When asked if the American people should trust the Biden administration to prevent aid from reaching terrorists, Shaffer responded, "Absolutely not. There's no way they can guarantee it. They're only trying to again posture for purposes of political gain here domestically."

Shaffer criticized Biden's candid remarks made as he spoke with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., which were recorded by a hot mic on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday's State of the Union address.

Biden, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname, said, "I told him, Bibi — and don't repeat this, but — 'You and I are going to have a "come to Jesus" meeting.'"

Shaffer said Biden's comments were "completely inappropriate. They're at war. They're trying to win. We should be helping them."

