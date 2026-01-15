Newsmax's Mattera: Traffic Stop Rescues Missing Boy, Sex Offender Arrested

A New Year's Eve traffic stop in Flagler County, Florida, turned into what authorities called a "miracle" after deputies rescued an 11-year-old boy who had been reported missing and arrested a registered sex offender and a teenager investigators believe may have helped kidnap the child.

The case began with a 911 call on Dec. 31 from a community member who told dispatch they had seen a known sex offender with two children in a truck and believed the situation looked suspicious, reports Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera on "Wake Up America."

Deputies stopped the vehicle and found 60-year-old Darnell Hairston, along with a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old who had been reported missing three days earlier, according to the sheriff's office.

The occupants were separated, and deputies spoke with the younger boy alone after sensing something was wrong, officials said.

The child told deputies he went into the woods to meet the 15-year-old, was strangled until he lost consciousness, and woke up with duct tape over his mouth and his hands tied with shoelaces, authorities said.

As deputies moved in to detain Hairston, he ran from officers and at one point tried to grab a deputy's firearm, according to the report described by Mattera.

In a second unexpected turn, officials said the 15-year-old got into the pickup truck, drove off, and nearly struck a deputy, triggering a pursuit.

The teen later rammed a patrol vehicle and crashed into a wooded area before being taken into custody, authorities said. Hairston was also detained.

Investigators believe Hairston and the teenager may have been working together in the alleged kidnapping.

"That's why the sheriff is calling the traffic stop miraculous, because without it, this child may not be alive today," Mattera reported.

Sheriff Rick Staly credited both the caller and the deputies for the outcome.

"It's a New Year's Eve miracle that our deputies were in the right place at the right time," he said.

Mattera said the case highlights the importance of residents reporting suspicious behavior, noting the tip may have saved the child's life.

Charges and specific counts were not detailed in the on-air report. Mattera said Hairston could face a lengthy prison sentence in Florida if convicted.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com