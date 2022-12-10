Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'Serious Business,' Not a 'Stunt'

The crisis at the border is "serious business," not a "stunt," and House Republicans will highlight the growing dangers once they regain the chamber's majority in January, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This is about our country being overrun by people who choose not to be caught," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is a danger to our nation. It's a national security problem."

The discussion will be about fixing the border, and the Texas delegation is serious about supporting Gov. Greg Abbott and their constituents, Sessions added.

He pointed out that Republicans have already taken action to push to add a provision removing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the defense funding bill passed in the House this week.

"We stuck together, and the president knew he needed to make a change," said Sessions.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, just after accepting his oath of office in January 2021, "went about a mile-and-a-half down to the White House and undid those things that would be the rule of law and would help create a more stable, secure America," said Sessions.

Congressional hearings, he added, will "develop the truth," and "that is that millions of people are taking advantage of the taxpayers of this country, and the president is taking advantage of federal law enforcement [by] having them not do their jobs, and this is very destructive to them and our country."

Meanwhile, Biden was in Arizona but did not visit the border. When asked what the president's reasoning was for that, Sessions called it a matter of "pure and simple politics."

"He is leading the socialists in this country and around the world who want to overrun this free enterprise system and what we stand for as a capitalist country," said Sessions.

