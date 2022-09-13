Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Fauci Possibly Part of 'Coverup' of COVID-19 Origins

On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his Senate judiciary colleagues will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), on various issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, its origins, gain-of-function research, and the vaccine rollouts.

For starters, Senator Paul would like to hear Dr. Fauci's testimony on whether the committee members approving domestic and worldwide vaccines received any monies from the pharmaceutical companies.

"I support the vaccine for people that are high-risk," Paul told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. For transparency sake, though, the American people "deserve to know who profited off" the vaccine distribution contracts.

The last time Fauci and Paul conversed in a hearing setting, the Kentucky Republican recalls Fauci telling him it was "none of my business," as to which medical experts were benefiting financially from vaccine-committee recommendations.

"Can you imagine the audacity of a government servant saying, 'Well, we're not going to tell you who gives us money,'" Paul asked rhetorically.

To which Paul countered for the Newsmax audience, since Pfizer reportedly posted nearly $37 billion in vaccine-related profits last year, "If they're paying people on the committees approving these drugs, we oughta know about it."

From Paul's perspective, Dr. Fauci has been able to stall out definitive answers in judiciary hearings, due to the Democrats controlling the Senate proceedings.

However, if the Republicans take over the House and Senate chambers during the November midterm elections, Paul pledges that, come January, GOP investigators will "get to the bottom of [COVID's origin], with or without Fauci's help."

That oversight will include a personal subpoena for Dr. Fauci, along with his records, says Paul.

"And within these records, holds the key to the origin of the [COVID-19] virus," says Paul, while speculating Dr. Fauci and his colleagues might have participated in an "organized attempt to cover up the origins of the virus."

As such, Paul says Dr. Fauci must soon decide if he's comfortable with "lying under oath."

"If we win the Senate, I promise you hearing after hearing on the virus origins," says Paul.

