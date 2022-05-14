Pat McCrory to Newsmax: 'I'm the Most Qualified Candidate' to be North Carolina's Senator

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory joined Newsmax Friday to discuss his run in North Carolina's Senate Republican primary race, slated for May 17.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co." McCrory said, "I'm the most qualified candidate to be a U.S. senator. I'm a true conservative in this race who's actually cut taxes, who's turned budget deficits into surpluses, who led the Carolina comeback" out of "the worst recession North Carolina has seen since the Depression."

Earlier in the segment, McCrory noted how the "national media" is unaware of how close this race is. A poll conducted by The Hill/Emerson College from May 7-9 found that of the 1,000 registered voters surveyed, 43% support Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. Trailing behind him is McCrory with 16% overall.

While acknowledging the impact former President Donald Trump's endorsement has made for Budd's Senate run, McCrory said the "biggest factor" in this race has been that "no one knew who Ted Budd was when he was endorsed."

"But the main thing," McCrory continued, "that's helping Ted Budd ... (as) J.D. Vance says the club for Chinese growth, who is throwing all these negative ads and inaccurate ads and false ads against me for the past 10 months now, $15 million of ads against me, from the club for Chinese growth, and, I think people are finally seeing them" for what it is "because they know my record."

