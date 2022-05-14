×
Pat McCrory to Newsmax: 'I'm the Most Qualified Candidate' to Be NC's Senator

By    |   Saturday, 14 May 2022 12:55 PM

Former North Carolina GOP Gov. Pat McCrory joined Newsmax on Friday to discuss his run in North Carolina's Senate Republican primary, slated for May 17.

"I'm the most qualified candidate to be a U.S. senator," McCrory told "Spicer & Co." "I'm a true conservative in this race who's actually cut taxes, who's turned budget deficits into surpluses, who led the Carolina comeback" out of "the worst recession North Carolina has seen since the Depression."

Earlier in the segment, McCrory noted how the "national media" is unaware of how close this race is. A poll conducted by The Hill/Emerson College from May 7-9 found, among 1,000 registered voters surveyed, 43% support Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. Trailing behind him is McCrory with 16% overall.

While acknowledging the impact former President Donald Trump's endorsement has made for Budd's Senate run, McCrory says the "biggest factor" in this race has been "no one knew who Ted Budd was when he was endorsed."

"But the main thing that's helping Ted Budd," McCrory continued, as "J.D. Vance says the club for Chinese growth, who is throwing all these negative ads and inaccurate ads and false ads against me for the past 10 months now: $15 million of ads against me from the club for Chinese growth, and, I think people are finally seeing them" for what it is, "because they know my record."

Saturday, 14 May 2022 12:55 PM
