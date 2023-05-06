Ric Grenell to Newsmax: We Owe GOP Sens 'Gratitude' for Transparency Push

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have been vilified for their Senate investigations into President Joe Biden, but the eventual drip of damning allegations is justifying all their work in the face of intimidation by the left and the media, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

"I just want to say one thing about Sen. Grassley: He's been very good on these issues, and we owe him a debt of gratitude," Grenell told "Saturday Report." "He and Sen. Johnson have been really pushing hard and been mocked for their push and their strategy to be transparent."

Those seeking to subvert transparency to protect the Bidens are doing the bidding for China, Grenell told host Kilmeny Duchardt.

"I think that we should have been looking at the Hunter Biden laptop a long time ago; as you know, 51 former intelligence officials said, 'don't look at that laptop; look over there at Russia,'" Grenell lamented. "And Beijing was applauding them.

"So I think that there's been smoke for quite a long time."

Now, Grassley and Johnson have intelligence the FBI has an allegation of criminal activity by then-VP Biden, so even the Biden Justice Department and FBI have to come clean on whether they were covering for the now president, Grenell warned.

"Now with this new revelation of a document that exists I think that the Department of Justice and the FBI have an obligation to come forward and tell us, because, remember, they have held this laptop for a very long time, and they have not been able to act on it," Grenell said. "And so I think the American people deserve to see it, deserved to know if the Biden family is tied to criminal activity around the world.

"We've seen a lot of smoke, and it's troubling because every single time that Joe Biden or the Joe Biden campaign or the Joe Biden administration gets into some sort of sticky situation with China, they come up with the same excuse, which is look over there at Russia.

"And that is the Beijing line. That is what Beijing wants Americans to do: is to not look very deep at the ties between really the uniparty and the Communist Party in China."

It "remains to be seen" about whether the case will come to light, according to Grenell, who fears more covering for the Bidens will ensue.

"I'm not very hopeful that we'll see it, because the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. likes to hide things," Grenell said. "They're not transparent. They pretend like it's national security and we've seen that cover up through the overclassification of documents for a very long time."

It is up to brave Republicans to speak truth to power, especially in the House conducting oversight as shown the way by Grassley and Johnson in the Senate, Grenell concluded.

"I think that what we really need to do is pressure the Republicans in Congress, who were elected on the House side to start uncovering some of these problems, to be transparent," Grenell said. "Transparency is not political. It's not partisan. It's what the American people demand, who are, you know, outside of Washington, D.C.

"The system in Washington is not for transparency. They like the power that they have. They like to be able to keep that power silent and use it when appropriate, so there's no incentive for the bureaucracy to open up and come clean with the American people about what's happening.

"So we need to rely on the House Republicans to demand that this is happening. Also, Senate Republicans, even though they're in the minority, can do a lot of work here. They can demand transparency."

