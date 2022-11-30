Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: If Bill Passes, Churches Will Get Sued

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton decried on Newsmax the Senate's passing of the Respect for Marriage Act, adding that more religious organizations will be sued if the bill becomes law.

"In my opinion, yes," the passing of this bill violates the First Amendment, Paxton told "The Chris Salcedo Show" during his Wednesday appearance. "I mean, look, we already have a Supreme Court that gave people the right to get married ... And now we have to have a law to bolster that?"

That, Paxton says, "puts religious organizations, churches, schools, charities in the line of fire; they're all gonna get sued. We already know what's coming; there's going to be hundreds, if not thousands, of lawsuits trying to destroy these churches that have a different belief under the First Amendment. And that's it."

Paxton added that regardless of whether the House passes the bill, people affiliated with religious organizations are going to be "spending a lot of money defending themselves over something that is a fundamental right, which is to ... exercise your faith the way you believe you should."