Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Feds' Credibility 'Shattered' by Narrative Hoaxes

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., believes "The Twitter Files" exposé represents another example of alleged corruption taking place among federal agencies and other groups connected to the Democratic Party.

"I certainly appreciate the [impact of the] 'Twitter Files," Johnson told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The above comment prompted Johnson to reference the Steele Dossier, the Russia collusion hoax, former President Donald Trump being spied on at Trump Tower, the damning Peter Strzok-Lisa Page texts, and the Hunter Biden laptop story as examples of left-leaning federal agencies manufacturing investigative drama, without much substance for doing so.

The Russia collusion hoax, which tried to paint Trump as a Russian operative, "was a complete setup," said Johnson, while adding the other misinformation campaigns create "a real problem for democracy. [The feds'] credibility has been shattered."

The Hunter Biden laptop story from October 2020, which was intentionally suppressed on Twitter just three weeks before the Trump-Joe Biden presidential election, gained plenty of credibility — in Johnson's eyes — once the so-called "51 intelligence experts" attempted to frame the investigative piece as Russian disinformation.

"That was a U.S.-led operation that had a far greater impact on the 2020 elections than any [actual piece of] Russian disinformation could have accomplished," said Johnson.

All together, the progressive left has "infiltrated" the government, national media, education, and law-enforcement sectors in America, said Johnson. And that's all by design, the senator added.

"The left has control of the [messaging] narrative, and they're using it to their advantage," lamented Johnson.

Regarding the FBI, a group which reportedly attempted to intimidate the Delaware computer shop owner (John Paul Mac Issac) who turned in Hunter Biden's now-infamous laptop in 2019, Johnson asserts the agency interfered in the 2016, 2020, and 2022 elections — at least in the Wisconsin Senate race (won by Johnson).

"There's corruption that runs deep in the FBI, and it needs to be exposed," said Johnson.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!