Rand Paul to Newsmax: No Direct Ukraine Involvement Without Congress Vote

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that anything that would cause the United States to become involved directly in Russia's war with Ukraine must be debated in Congress.

"The Constitution requires that it be debated in Congress," Paul said on "John Bachman Now." "The president doesn't have the power to enter us into a war … also, there is that little thing of nuclear war. We've been avoiding a direct military confrontation with Russia for over 70 years with the hopes of avoiding nuclear war, so these are not small items and things that should be very, very carefully considered."

Several resolutions have been allowed to move forward, Paul said, but he has insisted that provisions be included that prevents authorization of the use of force in Ukraine or authorization for the introduction of troops.

"It's very easy to have sympathy and to have a great deal of regard for the fight that the Ukrainians are putting forward, but if people want to do more than that, they are welcome to volunteer and fly over there and fight in the war if they wish," Paul said.

Meanwhile, "bad things are happening around the world all the time," he said.

"There were bad things that happened in Rwanda," he said. "There are bad things that have happened in North Korea. There are bad things happening currently in China."

However, the U.S. does not send troops into all of those conflicts, he insisted.

"The debate to get involved in war has to be very, very serious discussion without intemperate language and with the full realization of what war means," Paul added.

Paul also said he hopes the U.S. is prepared adequately for cyberattacks.

"We have hardened our resistance to cyberattacks," he said. "I don't think any system can be perfect, but I think we've done a great deal of protection of our system over the last few years, and so I'm hopeful that we will be able to protect ourselves against any cyberattacks."

Meanwhile, Paul said he does disagree with some of the "authoritarian measures" that he says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is instituting as the hostilities continue in his country, such as taking control of media stations.

"In a free society, you can tolerate speech, whether it's harmful, hateful, or even speech for the other side," Paul said. "We tolerate that in a free society … if he wants to continue to excite the freedom-loving people of our country, I think he needs to understand that authoritarian measures such as shutting down the press are not exciting some of us."

Paul also discussed the ongoing Supreme Court confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and insisted that he has pledged from the beginning that she will be treated with respect and not how Justice Brett Kavanaugh was treated.

"I think it was absolutely deplorable and the American public should not soon forget what horrible, horrible people the Democrat senators were to falsely accuse him of rape in front of his wife and children," Paul said. "These were accusations made by individuals with grudges, with political actions to grind, and it was awful what they did to him and I think what you'll see is people on our side will question Judge Jackson on her rulings and on her judicial philosophy. But I think you'll what you'll see from our side is a stark contrast."

Paul said he opposed her nomination as an appellate judge because he disagreed with large portions of her judicial policy.

"But we're still keeping an open mind," he added. "We will watch the hearings unfold. But I promise you this we will not be rude and we will not be inflammatory and we will not attack her in a personal way."

