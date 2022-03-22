Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Must Send Humanitarian, Lethal Aid to Ukraine

It's imperative that humanitarian and lethal aid get to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military defeat Russian invaders, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Ernst led a bipartisan Senate delegation trip to Poland and Germany during the weekend.

"We were able to see one of these refugee welcome centers, and honestly, it was pretty darn heartbreaking to see these women and children ... these elderly people that had no homes ... and they had very little hope," Ernst said on "Wake Up America."

"We did hear from the Ukrainians that the MiG-29s, the surface-to-air missiles, Stingers, the Javelins, you name it, we should be providing them all of the above and making sure that again, we're not just holding the status quo in Ukraine, but that they can actually defeat the Russians. They can.

"The Ukrainians have the will to fight. They stated that they will fight to the last man to keep their country free."

The senator added that the refugees who have arrived in Poland are "comforted" and they "feel better in Poland" because it is a NATO country, and that if it were to be attacked, that would trigger the Article Five collective defense agreement and "we would all join in the fight."

Ernst added: "But we do believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has ideas about continuing, especially in Moldova. They are extremely concerned that if Ukraine should be taken down by the Russians that they will continue into that country … but again, they really want to go home. We want to make sure that they can."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here