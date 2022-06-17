Ron Johnson to Newsmax: US Enemies Taking Advantage of Biden's 'General Weakness'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday that adversaries of the United States are taking advantage of Joe Biden's "general weakness" as president in regard to his domestic and foreign policies.

"Just about everything that President Biden has done as president of the United States has weakened this country," Johnson said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The Wisconsin senator then listed how: "From the opening of our borders, the massive flood of illegal immigrants, four-year high inflation, record gasoline prices, high energy prices, rising crime, the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan.

"Our adversaries ... see it. How weak we've been, our inability to respond, and they'll take advantage of it," he added.

Several experts in international politics have also touted Johnson's analysis. Earlier this month, Columbia University professor Andrew J. Nathan wrote in Foreign Policy magazine that China is "confident in the United States' decline and unwilling to rock the boat."

In the piece, Nathan mentioned "the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; and the political paralysis and widening polarization of the Biden era" as reasons why China views the United States as weak.

"What President Xi has seen out of President Biden is, again, the embarrassing surrender in Afghanistan. We did not provide Ukraine with the type of lethal defensive weaponry they needed before the invasion," Johnson claimed.

When asked by host Greta Van Susteren if he supports the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Johnson said it "depends" and comes down to spending.

"If they can find something that is, like, real spending to offset it, it would be something I'd consider," he continued. "But what we should be doing is providing democracies ... [with] the defensive, lethal weaponry to defend themselves."

