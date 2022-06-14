×
Tags: semiconductor | china | taiwan | economy

Sen. Warner: Invasion of Taiwan Would Disrupt Semiconductor Production

(Newsmax/''The Record With Greta Van Susteren'')

By    |   Tuesday, 14 June 2022 08:28 PM

Journalist Greta Van Susteren returned to Newsmax and debuted her new show, "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," by sitting down with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to discuss the potential impact on semiconductor production and the world's economy if China were to invade Taiwan.

"Taiwan, obviously, is a critical technology leader, not only in semiconductors, but also a country that we have sold an enormous amount of military aid to, but the idea that if that was suddenly taken off the board, it would have a hugely disruptive effect," Warner said.

Van Susteren noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been saber-rattling at Taiwan, and asked Warner if he anticipates an invasion.

"As chairman of the Intelligence Committee," Warner answered, "I'm not going to —

"But I will say this: You just need to see what President Xi has said. You need to look at how aggressive China is in the South China Sea. You have to look at how China is starting to build military bases: one in Djibouti — in the Horn of Africa."

"One in Cambodia," Van Susteren added.

"China has very aggressive ambitions," Warner continued. "Particularly the Communist Party led by President Xi, and I think we need to realize this is a technology" competition and not only a military competition with China."

"Even when Russia was the Soviet Union, it was really never a full-on economic and technology competitor. Our technology was better. Our economy was much bigger."

But today, he said, "China's economy is rapidly approaching the size of ours. And in technology domains, semiconductors, you know, I was in the telecom business, you know, 5G, the company Huawei which China backs, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, China's making the kind of investments that we used to make in terms of size and scope."

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that if Taiwan were attacked, the global economic impact  would be greater than that of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 08:28 PM
