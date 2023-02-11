Rep. Self to Newsmax: Want 'Action,' Not Just Hearings, on DirecTV Newsmax Drop

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax Saturday that he wants to see congressional "action" in addition to hearings on DirecTV dropping Newsmax from its satellite television service last month.

"This is a double standard. This is censorship," Self said during "America Right Now" Saturday. "[It is] absolutely censorship of the right, of the conservative force. We must have hearings on this. We must actually do something. I don't want to just have hearings. We need to take action as a Congress against this double standard."

DirecTV and its parent company AT&T dropped Newsmax from its satellite television lineup last month, claiming the move was because of a carriage fee dispute.

Newsmax reported that DirecTV paid 22 liberal outlets with less of an audience than Newsmax carriage fees, which it has not previously paid the conservative outlet.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, however, said on the network's website that the move was because of the political views expressed on the conservative network, similar to when it dropped the conservative One America News outlet from its lineup in April.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who sits on the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said earlier Saturday on Newsmax that there will likely be hearings on the issue and that the companies are going to have to testify as to why they are trying to silence conservatives on their respective platforms.

"I don't think that there's going to be any question that we're going to be calling these people in and asking them why they are doing this to OAN and to Newsmax — frankly, to anyone who is right of the radical left," she said.

Four GOP senators have responded by sending the companies a letter asking why the service dropped Newsmax and OAN and telling them to preserve documents relating to the decisions for possible future hearings.

"We are deeply disturbed by DirecTV's recent decision to drop the conservative news network Newsmax. This decision harms millions of Texans, South Carolinians, Utahns, and Arkansans and removes important viewing choices for millions of Americans across our nation," read the letter from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Mike Lee of Utah. "It appears that this decision may be the latest example of big business suppressing politically disfavored speech at the behest of liberal Democrats."

