Rep. Self to Newsmax: Border Surge 'Existential Threat'

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, warned that the flood of migrants crossing the southern border after Title 42 is lifted might prove to be an "existential threat" to the U.S.

The Texas Republican made his comments Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." Title 42 expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

"The flood is coming, and our people need to understand we may be facing an existential threat," he said. "We've already seen 5 million under [President Joe] Biden come into this nation. How many more millions are we going to see?"

Asked about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to deploy the National Guard at the border, Self said: "What is the state governor supposed to do when the federal government refuses to enforce the law, refuses to stop the flood of illegal immigrants coming across our border?

"They're supposed to defend their states, and I applaud Gov. Abbott for making this step because our people need to understand we are opening the gates if we don't do something."

Asked if he believed Abbott's decision is legal, Self said: "The U.S. Constitution says the state governors have the right to stop invasions of their states that the federal government will not. I believe it's absolutely not only lawful but constitutional at its foundation."

Abbott on Monday said a "tactical border force" of National Guard members is being deployed at border "hot spots" to "intercept, to repel, and to turn back migrants" trying to enter illegally.