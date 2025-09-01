Fmr Secret Service Agents to Newsmax: Trump Right to End Harris Detail

Two former U.S. Secret Service agents, Tim Miller and Barry Donadio, told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's decision to rescind the Secret Service detail assigned to former Vice President Kamala Harris is "a great move" for the "undermanned" agency.

The White House last week issued a memorandum, effective Sept. 1, to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, stating: "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris."

Former vice presidents are required by law to receive Secret Service protection for six months after they leave office. Former President Joe Biden, before he left office, issued an order extending Harris' protective detail.

Miller said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "This is absolutely consistent with protocols in the past."

He said, "I would remind you, too, that under Kamala Harris', you know, threat posture, her detail was significantly enhanced, which means the cost, the associated costs with that skyrocketed. So I think President Trump is doing exactly what he should do."

Miller continued: "Let's face it, Kamala's threat picture now is nothing like it was when she was on the campaign. And I would remind your viewers, the Secret Service is still understaffed. They're trying to do what they need to do with limited resources. So if you pull up a full detail from Kamala and put it where it needs to be, it's a great move."

Donadio added: "The Secret Service has been undermanned since its conception in 1865. They're so specialized, they're so good at what they do, and it's tough to replace them. They're just irreplaceable people. They're the best the government has for this type of work. So they're also accountable to Congress as well."

He said: "They have to explain every single dime they spend. So this is kind of business as usual for the Secret Service. They pick up and drop protectees on a regular basis, depending upon ... the threat level" they face.

