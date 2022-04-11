N.C. Lt. Gov. Robinson: Gun Rights Are for Everybody; I Am Everybody

Speaking to Newsmax about a video that went viral of him arguing the virtues of the Second Amendment in 2018, Mark Robinson, who became North Carolina's lieutenant governor in 2021, said that after that happened, "my life completely changed."

Before the event, Robinson told "Greg Kelly Reports," when he went to his local City Council meeting, in Greensboro, he "just gave an impromptu four-minute speech standing up for gun rights, for law-abiding citizens. And it went viral."

"And after that speech," he added, "my life completely changed. I started traveling the country speaking about ... conservative causes. I started working with different gun lobbying groups and eventually ended up running for office, and the office we chose to run for was lieutenant governor."

The viral video of the April 2018 speech, provided by the local news station ABC 11, shows Robinson, a Republican, speaking before the City Council about the Second Amendment. In it, Robinson asks the City Council, "When are you going to start sticking up for the majority?"

"I'm a law-abiding citizen who has never shot anybody. Never committed a serious crime. And I've never committed a felony. ... But it seems like every time we have one of these shootings ... nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter's feet.

''[Instead,] you want to put it at my feet. You want to turn around and restrict ... my constitutional right ... and I am going to come down here to this City Council and raise hell ... until you listen to the majority of people in this city, and I am the majority!"

