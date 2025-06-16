WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sebastian gorka | usaid | fraud | bribery | case | corruption | taxpayers

Gorka to Newsmax: 'Tip of the Iceberg' on USAID Corruption

By    |   Monday, 16 June 2025 09:38 PM EDT

Speaking on an X post from Libs of TikTok over a report that a United States Agency for International Development official has been found guilty of fraud and bribery amounting to $550 million in taxpayer money, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, told Newsmax that this was just the "tip of the iceberg."

"I guarantee that this is just the tip of the iceberg. And there is a lot more where this came from," Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday.

"I have friends of mine," Gorka continued, "good friends who are involved in shutting down USAID and accessing all the files of what had been done with your taxpayer funds — with the taxpayer funds of the Newsmax viewers. And this one case of half a billion dollars with a U.S. government employee with no bids, just giving these contracts to three companies so he could walk away with his own million-dollar bribe; this is just one of a limitless number of cases you will be hearing about in the near future."

The Department of Justice reported Thursday that four men, one a USAID official and "three owners and presidents of companies," pleaded guilty to taking part in a $550 million "decade-long" no-bid contract bribery scheme.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Regarding a report that a USAID official has been found guilty of fraud and bribery amounting to $550 million in taxpayer money, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, told Newsmax that this was just the "tip of the iceberg."
sebastian gorka, usaid, fraud, bribery, case, corruption, taxpayers, doj
349
2025-38-16
Monday, 16 June 2025 09:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved