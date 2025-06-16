Gorka to Newsmax: 'Tip of the Iceberg' on USAID Corruption

Speaking on an X post from Libs of TikTok over a report that a United States Agency for International Development official has been found guilty of fraud and bribery amounting to $550 million in taxpayer money, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka, told Newsmax that this was just the "tip of the iceberg."

"I guarantee that this is just the tip of the iceberg. And there is a lot more where this came from," Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday.

"I have friends of mine," Gorka continued, "good friends who are involved in shutting down USAID and accessing all the files of what had been done with your taxpayer funds — with the taxpayer funds of the Newsmax viewers. And this one case of half a billion dollars with a U.S. government employee with no bids, just giving these contracts to three companies so he could walk away with his own million-dollar bribe; this is just one of a limitless number of cases you will be hearing about in the near future."

The Department of Justice reported Thursday that four men, one a USAID official and "three owners and presidents of companies," pleaded guilty to taking part in a $550 million "decade-long" no-bid contract bribery scheme.

