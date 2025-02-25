Gorka to Newsmax: US-Ukraine Mineral Deal a 'Win-Win for Everyone'

According to Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism, the United States stands to benefit from Ukraine's extensive reserves of rare earth minerals, as stated during his appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Gorka emphasized the strategic importance of these minerals and the benefits of a potential U.S.-Ukraine partnership.

"Rare earth minerals are incredibly important for all kinds of high-tech applications," Gorka said. "And the fact that there's one nation that's trying to corner the market in them, and that is China."

Gorka said China is trying to dominate the global supply chain through its Belt and Road Initiative, particularly in Africa. He underscored the essential role of minerals in modern technologies, from GPS systems to everyday consumer electronics.

"You pick up your phone and you realize that, you know, half of the things that make your phone function — modern technologies from GPS on down — need these minerals," he said.

A United Nations report states that Ukraine holds 5% of the world's rare earth mineral reserves. Thus, Ukraine could become a key alternative supplier for the United States.

Beyond its role as the "breadbasket of Europe," Ukraine also possesses critical resources that could bolster the tech industry and national security.

"This is a win-win for Ukraine. It's a win-win for America," Gorka said, recalling a moment in the Oval Office when President Donald Trump discussed the potential for a mineral trade agreement.

"It was fabulous to see [Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent in the Oval when President Trump shouted out, 'Hey, and we may get a great deal for America out of peace in the Ukraine.' How is that not a, you know, a win-win for everyone?"

