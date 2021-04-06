Sebastian Gorka's 'Reality Check' Headlines Sundays on Newsmax

Debuting on Sunday, April 11, Dr. Sebastian Gorka's new show "The Gorka Reality Check" is Newsmax TV’s newest addition to its growing lineup of weekend programs.

In "The Gorka Reality Check," Dr. Gorka — former strategist to President Donald J. Trump, national-security authority and nationally-syndicated radio host — hits back hard against establishment media, Big Tech, and the Washington Swamp!

The Gorka show airs on Newsmax TV every Sunday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET.

Dr. Gorka will offer common sense, powerful understanding, and blunt commentary to viewers.

He is unafraid to challenge the top politicos as he exposes any disrespect to the founding principles of the American republic.

"Newsmax is the new force for truth in the face of a morally bankrupt legacy media and I am honored to join Chris Ruddy’s sterling team," Dr. Gorka said.

"There is a good reason that Newsmax's daily shows are scaring legacy competitors, and our new weekly show, 'The Gorka Reality Check,' will reveal the truth behind the most important stories our loyal viewers need to be aware of in order to stop the radical Left."

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said, "Sebastian has a huge following across America because he tells it like it is. 'The Gorka Reality Check' is sure to be riveting television for those who want the truth."

Dr. Gorka served as a strategist and Deputy Assistant to President Trump.

Today, he hosts the nationally-syndicated radio show AMERICA First, heard on 300+ stations through the Salem Media Network.

Born in Great Britain to parents who escaped Communism during the Hungarian Revolution, he served in the British Territorial Army in a military intelligence unit.

After coming to America, he served as a Defense Department professor teaching at the National Defense University in Fort McNair.

Prior to joining President Trump's White House, he spent 2 1/2 years at Quantico, as chair of Military Theory teaching at the Marine Corps University and War College.

He remains a guest-instructor for the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Fort Bragg.

He is the author of several books including "The War for America's Soul."

Last year. President Trump appointed Dr. Gorka to the Defense Department's National Security Education Board.

