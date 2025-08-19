Sebastian Gorka to Newsmax: Dems' Attacks on D.C. Crime Effort Embolden Admin

Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats are hurting only themselves by vilifying federal law enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C., arguing that their relentless attacks on policing in the nation's capital only embolden the administration.

"The fact that the DNC [Democratic National Committee], the Democrats, the talking heads on the mainstream lying legacy media are literally doubling down — God bless you all. Keep doing that," Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"If you continue to vilify the police, the agents of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], DHS [the Department of Homeland Security], those in uniform, the National Guard who are supporting them, well, we're just going to do more of it.

"And the American people, not just the 80 million who voted for my boss, but more — 100 million, 120 million — are going to thank us for bringing law and order back to D.C., just like [former NYC Mayor] Rudy Giuliani did in the 1980s in New York. We are following his model today here in the nation's capital," he said.

Gorka dismissed criticism from left-wing leaders in Washington who have accused the Trump administration of overreach in deploying federal law enforcement resources to fight rising crime in the nation's capital. Gorka said Democrats are less concerned about protecting citizens than about preserving political talking points.

"The men and women in uniform are out there putting their lives on the line," he said. "The left attacks them because they're desperate to undermine President Trump. But the more they complain, the more resolve the administration has to deliver safety to Americans who are sick and tired of chaos in their streets."

Gorka also pushed back against comments Sunday by filmmaker Spike Lee, who told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that Trump should think twice before federalizing law enforcement to fight crime in New York City. Gorka dismissed Lee's remarks as out-of-touch elitism, lumping him together with liberal activists who criticize police from positions of comfort.

"It is a perfect exemplar of the champagne socialists, the limousine liberals that they are," he said. "These people roll around in their SUVs with their drivers, with their armed bodyguards. They have no idea what it's like to live in one of these cities.

"They are so detached from reality. I wish they will continue to spout that because it demonstrates one thing: their complete disconnectedness from the real Americans who have to live in the real world, who don't have bodyguards, don't have drivers, don't roll around in limousines."

Gorka's comments reflect a broader defense of the Trump administration's law-and-order approach at a time when crime in major cities has been a central political flashpoint. In Washington, D.C., Republican leaders have supported efforts to deploy federal resources to reinforce local law enforcement. Democrats have portrayed the moves as heavy-handed and politically motivated.

But Gorka argued that most Americans, particularly those outside the Beltway, want security and stability above all.

"People on Main Street don't have the luxury of playing politics with their safety," he said. "They want their kids to be able to walk to school without fear, and they want their businesses protected. That's what this administration is delivering, no matter how much the left screams about it."

Gorka said attacks serve only to underscore the contrast between an administration willing to act and critics more interested in soundbites than solutions.

"Let them keep vilifying the police," he concluded. "It just proves we're on the right side of history and the right side of the American people."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com