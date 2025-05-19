Gorka to Newsmax: Biden's Diagnosis a National Security Scandal

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax on Monday that he's skeptical that former President Joe Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis came out "of thin air."

Biden's office disclosed Sunday that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and that it has spread to his bones.

"I'm not a clinical doctor. I'm a Ph.D.," Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "But this story doesn't sound right to have this serious diagnosis suddenly come out of thin air.

"Let's leave that aside. Let's leave the medical issues aside. Let's talk about the national security concerns. This isn't just about lying to the nation. This isn't just about, you know, the biggest cover-up after so many other cover-ups from Hunter Biden and the laptop on down.

"So, this individual who we know thanks to the [special counsel Robert] Hur tapes was not compos mentis cognitively was also suffering from a very serious disease, and the American people were not allowed to know. We have a chain of command that goes from the president to the vice president, and through a chain of succession.

"Why were we not told about the condition of the commander in chief? This is a national security scandal as much as it is an opaque cover-up, the likes of which I don't think we've ever seen in American history, at least not since World War II."

