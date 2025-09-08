Gorka to Newsmax: Rep. Nadler Didn't Object to Obama-Ordered Drone Hits on Terrorists

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, told Newsmax on Monday that Rep. Jerry Nadler did not object when former President Barack Obama ordered drone hits on Middle Eastern terrorists. But when President Donald Trump ordered a strike on a boat carrying suspected cartel drug traffickers, the New York Democrat called for criminal charges.

"I missed the Jerry Nadler statement on that," Gorka said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But let me just correct that sad individual. We are at war with the cartels. When I had my Newsmax show, I did a special, and I did the numbers. If you look at the numbers of killed in action, so U.S. servicemen who've died since 1945 to today, it's 103,000. That's 70 years of combat, 103,000.

"During [former President Joe] Biden and [former Vice President Kamala] Harris' open border regime – this is on the CDC website – in one 12-month period, we had more Americans killed by fentanyl coming on those boats, 110,000," he said. "So, you are seeing the death of more Americans in one year, thanks to Biden and thanks to Harris, than in 70 years of combat."

Last week, the Trump administration carried out a lethal military strike against a boat alleged to have been carrying Venezuelan drug smugglers, in an operation the president said was designed to make the cartels think twice about trying to move drugs into the United States.

"Obviously, they won't be doing it again," Trump said while hosting Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House. "And I think a lot of other people won't be doing it again. When they watch that tape, they're going to say, 'Let's not do this.'"

Gorka told Newsmax that the U.S. is "at war with these cartels and that's why President Trump rightly designated them terrorist organizations." He also offered the criminal enterprises a word of advice.

"I have a public service announcement," Gorka said. "If you want to not be turned into red mist, don't bring poison on boats to America because we will find you, and we will kill you."

