Gorka to Newsmax: Muslim Brotherhood a Jihadist Organization

The decision by the Trump administration to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization was a "tectonic moment," Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They're a very slick organization that tries to present themselves as just, you know, a charity, a civil society assisting those in need," Gorka told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"But go back and read the founding documents. This is the modern jihadi organization.

"Every modern terrorist group ... can trace their ideology back to this organization, whether it's al-Qaida, whether it's ISIS, whether it's Hamas. Every single one shares the same DNA," he said.

"This is the entity that wants to create a global caliphate.

"Every human being must be a Muslim, must be enslaved to that caliphate, or must be killed. So this is a tectonic moment," Gorka said.

Trump has weighed such a move since his first administration.

The Muslim Brotherhood — an Islamist movement founded in Egypt almost a century ago with chapters, political parties, and affiliated groups around the world — has long been accused by critics of fueling extremism and destabilizing the Middle East.

Gorka said the executive order should've happened the day after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"But we had ignorant presidents. We had cowards," he said.

"We had presidents who hated America, like [former President Barack] Obama, like [former President Joe] Biden.

"It took the courage of this commander in chief to do what had to be done," Gorka said, adding that prior presidents fell victim to political correctness.

"If you went up against the jihadists, if you went up against the Islamists, the political ideologues of organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood, what was the first accusation? Oh my gosh, you're an Islamophobe," he said.

"You're a racist, despite the fact that Islam is not a race. This has nothing to do with religion or race.

"This is about the threat to the constitutional order of the greatest nation on God's green Earth, the law and order of our freedoms here in this nation," Gorka said.

