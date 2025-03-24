Gorka to Newsmax: Entering US Illegally Is Illegal

Responding to reports that illegal migrants have been wrongly deported, President Donald Trump's deputy assistant and senior director for counterterrorism told Newsmax on Monday that if some illegal crosses into the United States, that is illegal.

Sebastian Gorka, speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about a CBS News story regarding an illegal migrant who was deported to El Salvador, reportedly with no gang affiliation, said it's "all a lie."

"Even if they're not, you know, child traffickers or drug smugglers or terrorists actively, you have a criminal record if you cross into America illegally," he added.

"Try to walk into Mexico across the border without identification. I dare any one of those judges to try it. And there's a big difference between these people and legal immigrants."

